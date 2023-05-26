0
Eastern Regional Minister to give welcome address at 7th GITFiC conference

Seth Kwame Acheampong .jpeg Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister

Fri, 26 May 2023 Source: GNA

Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister will lead an eight-member delegation to give a welcome address at the upcoming 7th Ghana International Trade & Finance Conference at Senchi.

A statement signed by Selasi Koffi Ackom, Chief Executive Officer of GITFIC, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday said the conference would commence on Friday 26th May, and end on Saturday 27th May, where the Regional Minister would deliver the welcome address.

The 7th Ghana International Trade & Finance Conference will be known as the SENCHI Consensus on Africa’s Single Currency.

“We wish Africa, a prosperous Economy as today marks the celebration of the African Union. Happy AU Day to all and sundry”.

