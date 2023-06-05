Economic Crisis: Don't lose faith in government - Richard Ahiagbah to Ghanaians

NPP Head of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah

Head of Communications of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has appealed to Ghanaians not to lose faith in the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to him, the government is on track to creating more jobs for the youth to prevent them from engaging in social vices.



He was speaking on the disturbing emergence of some youth going into the selling of narcotics.



Richard Ahiagbah was worried about this trend but strongly believed the youth will adopt proper behaviours when there are jobs for them.

To him, many young people whose lives have been destroyed by hard drugs are because they were unemployed.



The NPP National Communications Director, speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show, implored the youth to "continue supporting this government for its vision to tackle the biggest problem that Ghana has with youth unemployment".