Economic Crisis: Mahama engages CSOs

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Dramani Mahama will today engage Civil Society Organisations (CSO) in the country over Ghana’s prevailing economic crisis.

The meeting will afford the 2020 flagbearer of the NDC the opportunity to listen to the perspectives of CSOs on the challenges and possible solutions for the governance deficits and economic challenges confronting the country.

The said meeting will come off at 10:30 am at the Miklin Hotel, East Legon.

The second largest cocoa producer is currently experiencing economic crisis acknowledged by President Akufo-Addo in his national address on the economy last month.

Ghana is negotiating a program of up to $3 billion with the International Monetary Fund(IMF).

