Economic activities boom as calm returns to Techiman

Economic activities have returned to Techiman

Calm has returned in Techiman, the Bono East Regional capital, following post-election violence that erupted, and halted economic activities in the town.

Normalcy and booming economic activities have since returned in the capital, while petty traders were sighted on streets and lorry stations, carrying on with their businesses.



During a visit to the Techiman Central and other satellite markets in the Municipality on Tuesday, buying and selling were going on, but the Ghana News Agency (GNA) market survey revealed few traders had however not reported at the various markets.



Market women and dealers in foodstuffs, including cassava, plantain and vegetables, as well as fishmongers and dealers in second clothing and footwears were selling.

But, the usual human congestion at the various markets visited was absent.



Meanwhile, the Bono East Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has petitioned the Electoral Commission to review the Techiman South constituency parliamentary results.