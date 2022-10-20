1
Economic challenges: Only NPP can save Ghana - Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Thu, 20 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Presidents Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given the assurance that the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) is better placed in helping to solve economic challenges confronting the economy and bring it back stronger.

He attributed the challenges facing the nation to the current global economic crisis adding that it is not the doing of this government.

Speaking at the launch of the roll-out of the new NPP membership card in Kumasi on Tuesday, October 18, he indicated that only the NPP government can deliver the nation from the present economic challenges.

He rallied support for the government in the wake of the economic woes.

President Akufo Addo also called on non-members of the NPP to join the party in their numbers and make it stronger to beat the main opposition National Democratic Congress again.

He indicated that the governing NPP will 'break the eight' to the surprise of doubters.

