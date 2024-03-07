Economic challenges: We are looking forward to better times – Akufo-Addo assures

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admitted to the fact that the Ghanaian economy is facing some challenges.

He indicated that despite the severity of the hardship being experienced by the populace, his government deserves some commendations for its efforts to salvage the situation.



President Akufo-Addo assured that his government is working assiduously to put viable measures in place to alleviate the challenges Ghanaians are experiencing.



Speaking at the 67th Independence Day celebration in Koforidua, President Akufo-Addo touched on the state of the Ghanaian economy.



“I know that we have gone through difficult economic circumstances, but it is clear that we have overcome the worst and we are looking forward to better times.



"I wish to refer in particular to two projects coming on stream that should make a great difference to the economic fortune of our country,” he stated.

The event was celebrated at Koforidua in the Eastern Region on March 6, 2024, with a national parade under the theme "Our Democracy, Our Pride.”



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, clad in a white traditional attire, was accompanied by his wife, Second Lady Samira Bawumia.



The Independence Day parade was graced by high-profile personalities, including the Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, as the Special Guest of Honour, as well as 21 contingents of security agencies, representatives from 11 schools, and various traditional groups.



SB/EK