Economic crisis: Akufo-Addo government does not accept mistakes, listen to advice - Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of not taking responsibility anytime there is a problem.

He further said the government does not pay heed to advise as well.



Speaking to NDC delegates at Awutu Senya in the Central Region on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, John Dramani Mahama pointed out that this government has not taken responsibility to stabilize the local currency for it to be strong against major trading currencies.



He averred that during his tenure in office, he fixed the energy crisis his government was fraught with inasmuch as his government was not the cause of the problem.



“They don’t listen to advice, they don’t accept their mistake and so they are not able to learn from their mistakes. Still, they are not accepting responsibility for the woes of the Cedi," Mahama said.



“I didn’t cause the energy crisis, it was caused by a lack of generational addiction for many years but I went to Parliament and took responsibility for it and said I would fix it...That is what leadership is about but this is a president who can’t take responsibility,” Mahama stated.



The cedi depreciated against major trading currencies in the last quarter of 2023.

This led to the suffering of businesses and to a large extent, the collapse of some as they struggled to remain in business.



Government, on the other hand, implemented some measures to ensure that the Cedi was strengthened to compete against major trading currencies, especially the US dollar.



Currently, the cedi sells at GH¢11.01 to a dollar on the interbank market whiles at the forex bureau, it is selling at GH¢12.35 to $1.



ESA/FNOQ