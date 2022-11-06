Economic crisis: Coffin prices shoot up in Ashanti Region

The least-priced coffin in the region is now GH¢1,700

Coffin makers in the Ashanti Region have increased their prices.

This was disclosed by the National Secretary of the association, Effah Poku, on Thursday, 4 November 2022.



Speaking to Class 91.3 FM’s Ashanti regional correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah, Mr Poku, who confirmed the increase in the price of caskets, attributed the price adjustment to the prevailing economic situation in the country.



“It’s true because everything that we’re using to do the work has increased by about 50 to 70 percent, that’s why we have also increased the prices,” he admitted.



Currently, an ‘Abenwoha’ coffin that was sold previously at GH¢1,500 sells at GH¢2,500 while a ‘theatre’ coffin which was selling at GH¢3,000 is now priced at GH¢3,700.



The ‘Akyikyideakyi’ coffin has been increased from GH¢3,500 to GH¢4,000 and the ‘Hyedua’ coffin has soared from GH¢4,000 to GH¢5,000.



He justified the price adjustments thus: “For filler, previously it was GH¢150 but now it has increased to GH¢250. That’s why we’ve increased it. As for the paint, half of it previously was GHS40 but now it is GH¢90. For the thinner, it was GH¢70 but now it's GH¢110, so, that’s why the prices have gone up,” he enumerated.



He also indicated that sales have dwindled since the increase in prices.



“They’re coming but it is not like the previous times that they used to come regularly, it has reduced.



“My brother, it’s hard,” Mr Poku bemoaned.



He further entreated bereaved families to make adequate preparations when patronising the services of members of the Association.