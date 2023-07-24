Economic crisis: God will deal with you! - GFL to government

Since the local economy took a downturn in 2020, it has been wobbling despite measures put in place by government to put the economy on a sound footing.

As part of the measures to revamp the economy, government, through the Ministry of Finance introduced new taxes in the mid-year budget review statement.



These taxes, some businesses and individuals said, were having a toll on them.



Commenting on the economic crisis on BizTech on GhanaWeb TV, the General Secretary of the Ghana Federation of Labour, Abraham Koomson, said nature will deal with persons pursuing unfavourable policies that destroy the economy and affects the youth.



According to him, government needs to solve the high unemployment rate in the country by creating jobs for the youth.



"It is the commitment of the political leadership to think about the future of this country, the future of the youth, job creation...This is a selfish bunch of people who are doing what they like...they think they are too smart but nature will deal with each and every one of them who is pursing policies that will destroy the economy for the youth to suffer," he told host of BizTech, Ernestina Serwaa Asante.



Abraham Koomson further said, "The youth are suffering now so if you as a political leader and you don't think about what to do to improve the lives of the youth but you are thinking about what will come into your pocket, God will deal with you. Nature will deal with you one by one and they will face it."

However, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, during this year's Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Black Star Square in Accra said government has created over 2 million jobs for the youth in the past 6 years.



He said despite the outbreak of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, government was able to meet this target.



ESA/NOQ



