Economic crisis: Government has a great recovery plan – Richard Ahiagbah promises

Director of Communications of NPP, Richard Ahiagbah

As Ghana wallows in an economic crisis, Ghanaians, on the other hand, are burdened and experiencing the rippling effect of the crisis.

Based on this, government run to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion financial bailout programme to help put the local economy back on track.



Now, Ghanaians can heave a sigh of relief as the Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has disclosed that government has a great economic recovery plan.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb Business, he entreated Ghanaians to work together with government to ensure the implementation of the Post COVID-19 programme for economic growth.



"Good Morning fellow Ghanaians. We have a great economic recovery plan in the Post COVID-19 Program for Economic Growth (PC-PEG). Let's work together to ensure its implementation," Richard Ahiagbah said.



It would be recalled that government on July 1, 2022, announced its decision to engage the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $3 billion financial bailout programme.

Subsequently, a team from the IMF arrived in the country from July 6 to July 13, 2022, to engage Ghanaian authorities for a possible economic support programme.



A staff-level agreement between Government of Ghana and IMF was reached in December 2022.



On May 17, 2023, IMF's executive board approved Ghana's $3 billion loan facility.



The IMF programme, according to government is aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and safeguarding debt sustainability among many others.



Read Richard Ahiagbah's tweet below;

Good Morning fellow Ghanaians. We have a great economic recovery plan in the Post Covid-19 Program for Economic Growth (PC-PEG). Let's work together to ensure its implementation. #Ghana #JoyNews #GMG #CitiNewsroom #TV3GH #tv3newday #3NewsGH. — Richard Ahiagbah (@RAahiagbah) June 8, 2023

ESA/FNOQ