Economic crisis: It's enough!, traders are in a hopeless situation - Awingobit

Executive Secretary of Ghana Importers and Exporters Association, Sampson Asaki Awingobit, has bemoaned the rate at which the current economic crisis is affecting the business community.

He averred that the introduction of some taxes by government has rather handicapped traders as their profits have been depleted in recent times.



Mr Awingobit also accused the Akufo-Addo-led government of not coming to the rescue of traders amidst several calls on government.



Speaking on Rainbow radio's Frontline programme, he said, "We can no longer pretend that all is well. The nuisance taxes the government introduced has depleted all our profits, and they now want to touch our capital. We are saying, enough is enough. We are in a hopeless situation, and the government has no clue what they will do to salvage the situation of the business committee.”



Meanwhile, members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association in Accra on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 closed their shops to demonstrate against government.

The association cited high cost of doing business, cedi depreciation, collection of exorbitant taxes by government, among others as some reasons for the protest against government.



The demonstration, according to GUTA. will last for a week.



