0
Menu
Business

Economic crisis: It's enough!, traders are in a hopeless situation - Awingobit

Samson Asaki Awingobit, Fmr. PNC Flagbearer Hopeful Executive Secretary of Ghana Importers and Exporters Association, Sampson Asaki Awingobit

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Executive Secretary of Ghana Importers and Exporters Association, Sampson Asaki Awingobit, has bemoaned the rate at which the current economic crisis is affecting the business community.

He averred that the introduction of some taxes by government has rather handicapped traders as their profits have been depleted in recent times.

Mr Awingobit also accused the Akufo-Addo-led government of not coming to the rescue of traders amidst several calls on government.

Speaking on Rainbow radio's Frontline programme, he said, "We can no longer pretend that all is well. The nuisance taxes the government introduced has depleted all our profits, and they now want to touch our capital. We are saying, enough is enough. We are in a hopeless situation, and the government has no clue what they will do to salvage the situation of the business committee.”

Meanwhile, members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association in Accra on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 closed their shops to demonstrate against government.

The association cited high cost of doing business, cedi depreciation, collection of exorbitant taxes by government, among others as some reasons for the protest against government.

The demonstration, according to GUTA. will last for a week.

ESA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment
Akufo-Addo taken out of context – NPP
Akufo-Addo continues to make illogical statements - Citizen Kofi
Threats to vote against NPP in 2024 don’t frighten me – Akufo-Addo declares
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Related Articles: