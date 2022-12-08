Economic crisis: Sack irrelevant 'plantain selling' deputy ministers - Dr. Fokuo Kwantung tells Akufo-Addo

Dr Solomom Fokuo Kwarteng is a Business Development Manager at the Kumasi Technical University

Business Development Manager at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) Dr. Solomon Fokuo Kwarteng, has called on President Akufo-Addo to sack "plantain-selling Deputy Ministers" and other non-performing appointees in the midst of Ghana's economic crisis.

According to him, the government is spending huge sums of money on some deputy ministers who are doing virtually nothing to help reverse the country's economic downturn.



Citing an example, Dr. Fokuo said he sees no reason why President Akufo-Addo will keep deputy ministers at the Food and Agriculture Ministry who are engaging in buying and selling plantains just like ordinary market women.



The senior lecturer believes non-performance by some appointees and ministers serving under the incumbent administration has rendered them redundant.

Speaking on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's breakfast show "Nyansapo", on Wednesday, December 6, 2022, Dr. Forkuo said it was highly unnecessary for the government to keep many ministers, at the time the country is dealing with debt restructuring and haircuts on bonds.



Governance is serious business, therefore, any minister or appointee who fails to focus in their respective fields of endeavor to bring the government's vision to fruition must be sacked without delay," he told the host, Captain Koda.



"Many sector ministers and their deputies whose performance in the past year is nothing good to write home about should not be entertained by the President"