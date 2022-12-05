Economic crunch: Learn from Mahama's 'Senchi' approach - Rev. Opuni-Frimpong to Akufo-Addo

Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana

Former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong has asked President Akufo-Addo to use the Senchi Consensus approach used by former President John Dramani Mahama when the country was struck by 'dumsor' to turn around the current economic problems facing the country.

He spoke in an interview after delivering a sermon at the 10th Anniversary celebration of the God's Love Presbyterian Church at Satellite, Kutunse in the Greater Accra region on Sunday, December 4, 2022.



"When you are in abnormal times you don't apply the normal principles. . . ever since the President said we are in crises, we are not getting the approach that we are in crises."



"If the President admits that we are in crises, we want to see that . . . now our confidence level is low.



"We have reached a point where we are calling for collective responsiblity, approaches towards a crises," he said.



According to him former President Mahama invited opinion and religious leaders to a 3 day consensus meeting to profer solutions to the power problems among others in 2014 then which yielded results.

". . with where we have reached now it is not about the NPP is in power, it won't help, let us listen to every Ghanaian, the crises affects everbody and not only NPP members . . . people are really suffering," he told UTV in an interview.



"We need a more visible approaches calling for collective response, and humbly I want to say we are not seeing that," he said.



He said the President should listen to the masses and stop the situation whereby the party in power feels it is the only one that can solve the current economic situation.



"Senchi consensus approach was good, if the current government would use it during this difficult times it would be to the benefit of all of us . . ."



The 10th Anniversary celebration of the church was on the theme; "Celebrating a Decade of Manifesting God's Love to all people (John 15:12)".

National Economic Forum: The Senchi Consensus



From May 12 - 15, 2014, 140 Ghanaians drawn from organized labour, Ghanaian private sector, professional associations, financial institutions, security services, traditional leaders, political parties, parliamentarians, the clergy, policy think tanks, academia, civil society, and government ministries met in Senchi in the spirit of our shared interest and commitments for Building a National Consensus for Economic and Social Transformation as well as our collective pursuit of inclusive and sustainable development.



God's Love 10th Anniversary



The God's Love Presby Church since the launch of its anniversary committes on 7th November, 2021, has undertaken various activities in a year long program which was climaxed today, December 4, 2022.



Some of the activities included: Business Seminar on the 7th January, 2022, a visit on the 8th January, 2022 to the Rhema Orphanage and Rehabilitation Center, championed by the Young People's Guild (YPG) with sports activities and special donation of various items by the church. Also the YPG organized a vocational training on the said date for the children in handy-crafts.

The church also visited the Dzorwulu Special School on 5th February, 2022 to make presentations of various items.



The Pulpit Ministry for Children's Service, Evangelism Float, Bible Quiz, Basel Day, Flash Sales and Food Bazaar. Health Screening was organized at the Gatsikope Park by the Congregation in partnership with the M&D Medical Centre.



All of these was to acknowledge God's Love for humanity.



Present at the celebration was the Chief of Kade and Chairman for the Thanksgiving Service, Nana Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II, Member of Parliament (MP) for Amasaman Constituency, Hon. Akwasi Owusu Afrifa-Mensa, Chief of Kutunse, Nii Noi among other dignitaries.