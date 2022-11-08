Economic hardship: 'I feel sorry for you' - PPP Chairman pities Bawumia

PPP National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu says he pities Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for being the Head of the Economic Management Team (EMT).

According to him, he feels sorry for the Veep particularly when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament have requested that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen should be dismissed.



Nana Ofori noted that the MPs' action show that Dr. Bawumia is not in charge of the management of the economy in respect of his role in the EMT but Ken Ofori-Atta is.



Making his submissions on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", the PPP National Chairman said; "You know the Vice President, sometimes, I feel sorry for him . . . here is the person who has been made the Head of the Economic Management Team but as Head of the Economic Management Team, it appears to us that he has no bite . . . that is why the MPs have skipped the Vice President and have gone straight to the Finance Minister because they say the decisions that are being taken, it's being taken by the Finance Minister. So, it's not really the Vice President who is in charge in the management of the economy in our country."



"You see when the MPs of the majority party come and tell us these things, it speaks volumes because they have access to more information than you and I," he added.

Meanwhile, the entire MPs of the ruling party are said to be in support of Ken Ofori-Atta being dismissed, according to the Afigya Kwabre North NPP Member of Parliament (MP), Collins Adomako-Mensah.



"We are all aligned to the earlier concern that eighty (80) of the Members of Parliament raised...The obvious thing is that we had a meeting as a Caucus and the Caucus decided this is our position," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi during Friday's "kokrokoo" show.



Hon. Adomako-Mensah affirmed that the Majority Caucus strongly believe that "a new person at the Finance Ministry will bring some new breath, new ideas".



