Economic hardships: Internet buzz over Akufo-Addo’s 'Sika mp3 dede'

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghanaians were hopeful of some relief when it was announced that the President was to address the nation on October 30, 2022, after his seemingly “loud silence” on the woes of the economy.

After the 28-minute 9-page address to the nation, social media has not stopped talking.



While some have noted that the President’s address did not inspire hope, others say there was nothing novel about the measures he announced.



One of the statements by the President that is currently topping the trends is "Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, sika mpɛ dede. Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find money.”



Here are some reactions below:



"Sika mp3 dede meaning the noise you people dey make dey affect the economy. I agree with Nana Addo, keep quiet and suffer," A Twitter user @Latif wrote.



"“Sika mp3 Dede” I knew this man was a fraud boy" @SneakerNyame said.

Another user, @OkwasiaBinti wrote: "Nana Addo in opposition:



Y3te sika so nso 3kcm de y3n. As he come power come see money norr, Fellow Ghanaians, sika mp3 dede. Showboy is now the spokesman for money



Heeeerh"



@fantheranthoni said: "Come and see how this fine woman is fighting with the mate because the mate said from Adenta Barrier to circle is GHS 10. If not for Akufo-Addo’s Sika Mp3 dede failed governance, fine woman like this, why would she be fighting?"



"Nivea roll on moved from 12 cedis in January to 30 cedis in October. Sika mp3 dede is the solution. Okay oo," @theasiedua wrote on the Twitter.





