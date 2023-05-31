0
Menu
Business

Economic theories in books do not apply in reality - Prince Arkutu

Video Archive
Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Executive Officer of Apex Shipping, Prince Arkutu, has said Ghana cannot develop if businesses and government keep applying old formulas.

According to him, the reason businesses are struggling is because the economic theories in books do not apply in the business field.

Speaking at the CEOs Breakfast Meeting held in Accra on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, Mr Arkutu said for Ghana to unlock its potential in the supply chain to ensure economic growth, government needs to build a strong ecosystem that supports businesses to grow.

This, he said, will boost investor confidence and attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs).

" What we need to do is to have courage, courage to build an ecosystem that supports businesses and propels growth. This is not what you will find in the books. The books will give you the points..." he said.

"You have theories but after you apply them, you need to go back and evaluate whether these theories are actually working to our good," he told GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview.

Watch the video below;





ESA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Ghana ambulance on sale: Stan Dogbe questions Dubai dealership
Police lock courtroom to prevent Maadwoa’s relatives from attacking suspect
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe
Joe Biden asks Uganda to repeal new anti-LGBTQ law
Ibrahim Mahama directs traffic as he transports giant mining trucks up north
Stan Dogbe shares evidence of Ghana's ambulance put up for sale in Dubai
NPP is an Akan party whether we like it or not! – Party activist booms
Related Articles: