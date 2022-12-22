Economic woes: Blame government, we didn't manage our fiscal matters prudently - Senyo Hosi

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com
Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi has said government should shun apportioning blames and accept their failure to manage the economy well.
He claimed the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic should not be the excuse for Ghana’s ailing economy.
“The main issue is our internal management, we call it Fiscal matters, we did not take that seriously . . . Ken Ofori-Atta knows we goofed big time,” he said.
He added that fundamentally, government did not do things right.
Despite government’s recent efforts to revive the economy, Senyo Hosi told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', that “more can be done to make it a better one.”
Source: peacefmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Parliament failed to check the executive properly hence the crisis – Minority Leader
- Reduce prices of your commodities – Justin Frimpong Kodua to traders
- Economy slows in Q3 2022 to 2.9%
- GRA apprehends 9 retail shops at Achimota Mall
- Real Estate Agency Council to collate robust data for property valuation
- Read all related articles