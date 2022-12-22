Economic woes: Blame government, we didn't manage our fiscal matters prudently - Senyo Hosi

Former CEO of Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi has said government should shun apportioning blames and accept their failure to manage the economy well.

He claimed the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic should not be the excuse for Ghana’s ailing economy.



“The main issue is our internal management, we call it Fiscal matters, we did not take that seriously . . . Ken Ofori-Atta knows we goofed big time,” he said.

He added that fundamentally, government did not do things right.



Despite government’s recent efforts to revive the economy, Senyo Hosi told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', that “more can be done to make it a better one.”