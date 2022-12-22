0
Menu
Business

Economic woes: Blame government, we didn't manage our fiscal matters prudently - Senyo Hosi

Senyo Hosi1212121211322 Former CEO of Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi has said government should shun apportioning blames and accept their failure to manage the economy well.

He claimed the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic should not be the excuse for Ghana’s ailing economy.

“The main issue is our internal management, we call it Fiscal matters, we did not take that seriously . . . Ken Ofori-Atta knows we goofed big time,” he said.

He added that fundamentally, government did not do things right.

Despite government’s recent efforts to revive the economy, Senyo Hosi told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', that “more can be done to make it a better one.”

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
Related Articles: