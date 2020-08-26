Business News

Economy then and now has a vast difference – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has admitted that the Nana Addo-led government is facing some challenges just like other developing countries globally.

He explained that the ailing economy inherited from the John Mahama led government made things difficult for the NPP to fulfill all its promises during the 2016 campaign.



To him, the situation has been well managed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his assiduous appointees.



“The economy then and now is like night and day, vast difference,” he said.



“Yes, as for challenges, there’s no world without challenges on anything. But the important thing is that, you will do a thing to bring belief to the people,” he added in an exclusive interview with Peace FM’s flagship morning show 'Kokrokoo' programme.

High tariff under Dumsor



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia again reiterated the hardship the Mahama-led government left on Ghanaians.



“When we [NPP] came into power, electricity prices even under dumsor were going up 45 percent annually, even under dumor. They [NDC] had cancelled teachers allowance, cancelled nursing allowance. People were suffering. The structure was not there. All these created an environment of increased hardship,” he said.





