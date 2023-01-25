Economy will be the major battleground ahead of 2024 polls - Asiedu Nketiah

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, NDC National Chairman

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has explained why the party has replaced key members of its leadership in Parliament.

The NDC through its General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey wrote to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to announce replacement of three members, the Minority Leader, the deputy Minority Leader and the Minority Chief Whip.



According to Asiedu Nketiah, the changes feed into the larger party reorganization plan that has seen the election of local level to national officers over the last year.



He said, it had reached the turn of Parliament where the party was reorganizing with the focus on winning the 2024 election.



Economics and election 2024



Asiedu Nketiah said in an interview with Joy News (January 24) that the fact that the economy will be a major battleground ahead of the 2024 elections, meant that the NDC needed to field their best in economics and finance as leader.

Currently, two major issues the government is facing is the Domestic Debt Exchange programme, which the Haruna Iddrisu-led Minority had asked to be suspended pending broader consultations.



Why Ato Forson in place of Haruna



On the specific reason why the NDC picked Cassiel Ato Forson (Ajumako Enyan Essiam MP) to replace Haruna Iddrisu (Tamale South MP) as leader of the Minority Caucus, he responded:



“We know for instance that going into election 2024, the economy is going to be the major battleground and so many of the debates and other discussions will focus on the economy.



“So, you better put your best man in the economy forward and that is what we’ve done,” he stressed stating that it was not for the party to consult before ringing the changes.

Other changes and retentions



Other changes included, Kofi Armah Buah, MP for Ellembele, who is the new deputy Minority Chief Whip.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is also retained as second deputy Minority Chief Whip.



