EdTech Monday's June edition explores strategies to accelerate blended learning in Africa

The June edition of EdTech Monday focused on accelerating the implementation of blended learning in Ghana.

The show, moderated by Nathan Quao from CitiFM, brought together a panel of experts including Kabiru Seidu, Product Designer and Chief Executive Officer of Nubian VR, Nicholas Gborse, Tutor at Bishop Herman College, Eng. Dr. Mrs. Millicent Agangiba, Executive Director at Inclusive Tech Group, and Evelyn Kweki Quaynor, a level 300 law student at GIMPA, to discuss the topic.



The panellists explored how stakeholders and industry players can effectively implement and accelerate blended learning in Ghana to achieve better learning outcomes.



The discussion was inspired by the significant progress made in the adoption of ICT in Africa over the past decade, and the ways it has disrupted traditional teaching and learning approaches. Throughout the hour-long conversation, the panellists covered various aspects related to blended learning in Ghana. They discussed the current reality of blended learning in the country and its integration into the education system. They emphasised the importance of collaboration among different actors in the education ecosystem to co-create solutions that advance blended learning.



The panellists highlighted the need to consider factors such as reliable internet connectivity and affordable data when implementing blended learning.



Nicholas Gborse gave an overview of the blended learning landscape in Ghana and the impact of COVID-19 in this space. “Almost all of the tertiary institutions in Ghana,” he said, “have invested heavily in blended learning. KNUST, Legon, UCC, Ghana Communication Technology University, and more recently the Colleges of Education, by virtue of the realities they are faced with, so they are compelled to do some blended learning. So something is happening, some are beginning to use games, AI tools, and simulations."

Eng. Dr. Mrs. Agbangiba emphasised the critical role of the internet as the foundation for blended learning. She also encouraged teachers to be creative in using different multimedia formats such as audio, to overcome challenges associated with heavy file sizes and limited internet bandwidth.



Speaking on the possibilities of blended learning and why we need to assess it critically, Kabiru Seidu, spoke about the possibilities of blended learning and its potential to improve the quality of education. He referenced a study by educational psychologist Benjamin Bloom, which showed that individualized instruction can significantly enhance students' performance. Seidu highlighted how technology and blended learning can make individualised instruction more feasible and accessible, thus improving educational outcomes.



About EDTech Monday



EdTech Monday is an initiative of the Mastercard Foundation's Regional Center for Innovative Teaching and Learning ICT, and MEST Africa. The technology-focused show aims to bridge the gap in access to quality education and advance the integration of technology in education policies and practices across the continent. It supports the Young Africa Works strategy in Ghana with a vision of harnessing opportunities to shape the future of work and create an inclusive economy with enhanced resilience for young people, especially women, by 2030.



EdTech Monday is held on the last Monday of every month and is broadcast live on the Citi Breakfast Show.