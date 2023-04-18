0
Menu
Business

Editorial by B&FT: Automated premix fuel subsidy to be operational soon

Fishing Fisheries 2345 The fishing industry accounts for over US$500million into the economy every year

Tue, 18 Apr 2023 Source: thebftonline.com

Twenty completed automated premix outlets will be opened by December in different locations across the country, the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD) has disclosed.

The move seeks to streamline discrepancies in the premix fuel distribution chain, and will curb issues of middlemen, hoarding and corruption in the premix supply chain.

The cost of premix fuel is reduced by 70 percent to fishermen through subsidy.

The country expends US$40million each year on premix subsidies; however, only 20 percent of the amount goes to fishermen – as the supply system is characterised by illegalities and corrupt activities.

Therefore, automating the supply system is expected to block all loopholes and deter culprits from taking advantage to hoard the commodity.

The sector minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson, gave this hint at the 2023 fishing closed season stakeholder engagement in Accra recently; and indicated that this year’s closed season will again be the same period of July and August as implemented in 2021 and 2022 – explaining it is the period of upwelling; upwelling is the best period for spawning.

The same pattern and months of July to August will be followed by both artisanal and industrial trawlers for this year’s closed season. In recent times, Ghana’s fisheries sector has been threatened by depletion or decline of fish stocks – as shown by low catches by fishers in recent surveys.

This decline in catches, according to data from MoFAD, is the result of climate change, Illegal, Unregulated and Unreported (IUU) fishing, excessive fishing and overfishing, among other factors.

The fishing industry accounts for over US$500million into the economy every year, and employs over 3 million people in the value chain according to MoFAD; which makes it important to adopt strategies for fish stocks recovery and ensuring sustainable management of the country’s fisheries resources.

The closed season is a period in the year when fishing expeditions are officially prohibited to allow for natural replenishment of dwindling fish stocks in the sea.

Source: thebftonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
EOCO freezes 95 luxurious cars; directs owners to report before May 3
How galamsey destroyed part of garden at Akufo-Addo's Kyebi residence
Kenyan woman busted at KIA for attempting to smuggle cocaine
Kennedy Agyapong sends strong warning to contenders
John Mahama pays his own electricity bills – ECG MD confirms
Ghana Army Rejected Me Because Of My Height, Eyeballs - Ghanaian Soldier In Uk
Ghana mining leases still valid – Bright Simons alleges"
An eyewitness account of what led to burning of suspected robbers at Moseaso"
Enough of the foolishness – Kumchacha blasts Prophet Kofi Oduro
3 suspected armed robbers burnt alive at Moseaso