Edward Boateng speaks at Oxford University Africa Business Forum

Ghana's former Ambassador to China, Founder of Global Media Alliance, Edward Boateng

Source: Global Media Alliance

Distinguished Ghanaian diplomat and Ghana's former Ambassador to China, Founder of Global Media Alliance, and former Africa Head of CNN, Ambassador Edward Boateng, has been named as one of the speakers for this year’s Oxford Africa

Business Forum, slated for March 9, 2024, at Oxford University in the UK.



Ambassador Boateng will speak on the relationship between China and Africa under the theme “The Role of Government in Shaping Tomorrow”.



He is expected to examine the multifaceted nature of China's engagement in Africa, spanning economic investment, infrastructure development, and political cooperation. He will also explore the evolving role of other foreign governments in shaping this relationship, including their strategic interests, policies, and approaches to engagement with African countries.



"In today's interconnected world, the relationship between China and Africa is paramount as we navigate this dynamic landscape", it is crucial to understand the role that foreign governments play in shaping this partnership and to work towards mutual benefit and shared prosperity," said Ambassador Boateng.



The keynote address will be followed by a panel discussion featuring leading experts and scholars specializing in China-Africa relations, providing an opportunity for further exploration and dialogue on the subject.

Organized by the University of Oxford, the forum promises to provide attendees with valuable perspectives on one of the most significant geopolitical developments of the 21st century – the deepening ties between China and Africa – and the implications for both continents and the wider world.



Ambassador. Boateng brings a wealth of experience and insight to the discussion, having once served as Ghana's Envoy to China. In the 1990s, he played a pivotal role in the deregulation and growth of the media in Africa as then Africa head of Turner Broadcasting and led the repositioning of the Africa narrative through the establishment of programs like Inside Africa and the recognition of African journalists and media executives through the establishment of the CNN African Journalists Awards.



He was named African Business leader by New Africa Magazine in 2013. Throughout his career, he has played a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral ties between African nations and navigating the intricate landscape of China-Africa cooperation.



As a Ghanaian politician and astute business executive, Ambassador Boateng, for over three decades, has contributed immensely to the business and political climate of Ghana, Africa, and the world at large. He has through the instrumentality of his business and political acumen impacted government policies in Ghana and globally and in recent times revamped bilateral relations between Ghana and China.