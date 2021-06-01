Eight stocks advance to hand market positive closure

The GSE Financial Index increased by 4.31 points (+0.23%)

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary

The benchmark index advanced by 4.75 points (+0.20%) due to upward price movements in several stocks to close the week at 2,421.11 with a year-to-date return of 24.70% while the market capitalization inched up by 0.08% to close at GH¢59.33 billion.



The GSE Financial Index increased by 4.31 points (+0.23%) to close at 1,902.90 with a year-to-date return of 6.74% while the SAS Manufacturing Index moved up 10.68 points (+0.74%) to close at 1,446.56 with a year-to-date return of -14.97%.



A total of 20,620,856 shares valued at GH¢19,535,175 changed hands compared to 15,784,301 shares valued at GH¢25,181,378 last week.

Cal Bank dominated trades by volumes, accounting for 46.60% of total volumes traded while MTN Ghana dominated trades by value, accounting for 49.03% of the total value traded.



We expect trading activity to further surge.