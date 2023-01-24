Ekumfi factory has not collapsed - Kobbyna Acquaah

Director of Operations at Ekumfi Fruits and Juices Limited, Frederick Kobbyna Acquaah, has squashed claims that the fruits manufacturing company has ceased operation.

He stated that although the company falls under government’s One District One Factory initiative, it is a wholly owned Ghanaian business.



Addressing journalists after a tour of the 3,000 acres of farmland and the factory, Mr Acquaah said, the company was still on course to employ the people of Ekumfi and Cape Coast at large.



He said, “From all the farms that we have, what will lead to the collapse of this company at this time. We went to the farms, you see the tractors are on the ground working, you saw the workers, harvest…we came to the factory, we’ve seen the workers working, we see the juice being produced, we drank the juice, but someone sits out there and hit the chest and say it is gone. For what reason, I don’t know.”



“We want to state that Ekumfi Fruits and Juices Limited is well alive, it’s expanding, the projections that we did is still running, the support we are receiving from the chiefs and people of Ekumfi is still intact,” the Director of Operations pointed out.



He further stated that, “This business is 100% private business. This business has received tremendous support in terms of facilitation from the One District One Factory programme. Indeed, it is Ekumfi Fruits and Juices Limited that was used as a point of contact to establish One District One Factory as a programme for the country to churn out Made-in-Ghana products and we still carry the spirit of 1D1F.”

Frederick Kobbyna Acquaah noted that the company was expanding and aiming at increasing the visibility of the juice on the Ghanaian market.











ESA/FNOQ