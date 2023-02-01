Electricity tariff up by 30% from February 1

Prepaid meters

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will from today, February 1, 2023, increase its tariff by 30 percent.

In a release, the Company said it had catalogued all unit’s consumption and the expected costs in a “Reckoner”, which clearly explained how the tariff was applied and billed.



The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) on January 16, 2023, announced that there would be a 30 per cent increase in electricity tariff and an 8.3 per cent increase in water tariff for the first quarter of 2023.



The PURC attributed the increases to the cedi depreciation, skyrocketing inflation, and challenges with power generation.

The ECG said the classification of the consumer and the consumption category would determine the tariff percentage increase.



“Please note that individual customers’ tariff percentage increase will depend on the customer classification and consumption category. The Reckoner will be displayed at our districts and customer service centres nationwide to guide customers on their electricity packages.”



The Company said it had set up customer help desks in all districts and customer service centres to assist and address challenges.