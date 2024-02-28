Electricity tariffs reduce slightly for some residential consumers

File photo of ECG meter

Residential consumers of electricity are expected to witness a marginal reduction in tariffs by 6.56 percent for consumers within the consumption bracket of 301 kWh and above.

This is according to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) who indicated that there will be no price change (0%) paid by lifeline consumers within the consumption bracket of 0-30 kWh.



“Tariffs within the 0-300kWh for non-residential class of consumers remains the same with no change in their rates. However, consumers within 301kWh and above class will experience an average reduction of 4.980/0," PURC noted.



The PURC made this known in a statement outlining the 2024 first-quarter tariff review on electricity, natural gas, and water.



In terms of water tariffs, the regulator noted that all respective consumer categories remain unchanged for the period under review.



In its November 2023 fourth-quarter tariff review, the Commission announced a 0.34 percent hike in water tariffs while electricity tariffs dropped by 1.52% with effect from December 1, 2023.









