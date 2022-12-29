Elegant Homes wins Best Residential Developer Middle Income Luxurious award

Samuel Quarshie and some staff at the awards night

Source: Elegant Homes and General Construction Ltd

Elegant Homes and General Construction Ltd, one of Ghana’s leading real estate developers was adjudged the “Best Residential Developer Middle Income Luxurious” at the recently organized 14th Ghana Property Awards.

The CEO of Elegant Homes and General Construction Ltd, Mr. Samuel Quarshie attributed the company’s success to its hardworking staff and was grateful to their clients for the confidence reposed in them.



“This achievement was made possible through the tireless efforts of our hardworking and dedicated staff. We are also extremely grateful to our cherished clients for their confidence in our products and services and dedicate this award to them," Mr Quarshie.



“Our Vision to become a household name is unfolding much faster than we envisaged. This award reflects our vision to maintain our standards by providing affordable luxury properties for Ghanaians both home and abroad. We are very grateful to God for how far he has brought us,” he said.



About Elegant Homes



Elegant Homes and General Construction Company Ltd was established 18 years ago and has transitioned to become one of the leading real estate development companies in Ghana.

The company has constructed several houses for individuals both home and abroad and has experience in institutional project development. Some of these include a five-storey lecture block and a five-storey library complex for the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), and a three-storey Regional Administrative Office for the Lands Commission of Ghana.



The company’s flagship estate, Elegant Courts, is located at Katamansu, off the Adenta-Dodowa Road and includes three and four-bedroom detached homes, as well as two-storey detached executive houses.



The project has amenities such as a central sewer system, 24-hour security, tarred roads, covered drains, solar streetlights, high speed fibre optic internet and estate management services.



About Ghana Property Awards



The Ghana Property Awards is organized annually to promote and celebrate individuals and businesses in the real estate sector. The Theme for this year’s Awards was “Sustainable Architecture In Ghana’s Housing Mix”.