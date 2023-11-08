Elevating collaborations: Minister Collin Croal's exploration of Devtraco projects in Ghana

L-R: Stanley Amarteifio, Collin Croal, John Estuah, Kwame McCoy and Alex Arkaah

Source: Devtraco Group

Fostering Global Partnerships in the World of Real Estate

A remarkable journey towards international collaborations and the pursuit of real estate excellence began when the esteemed Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, accompanied by Minister of Information Guyana, Kwame McCoy, recently embarked on a visit to Devtraco Group's projects in Ghana.



Led by the dynamic CEO of Devtraco Group, John Entsuah, and the astute COO/Head of Developments, Devtraco Group, Alex Arkaah, this visit marked a pivotal moment in Devtraco's path to global recognition and excellence.



visit began with a warm and enthusiastic reception as Minister Collin Croal and



Minister Kwame McCoy arrived at the renowned Devtraco Courts in Tema, Community 25, Ghana. Set against a backdrop of stunning architectural marvels and a thriving community, Minister Collin Croal, Minister Kwame McCoy, accompanied by John Entsuah and Alex Arkaah, embarked on an extensive tour of the estate.



During the visit, Devtraco's unwavering commitment to sustainable design and a community-centric approach shone brightly. The estate's exceptional quality and meticulous attention to detail left an indelible impression on the esteemed guests. John Entsuah, CEO of Devtraco Group, expressed his honour at Minister Collin Croal's visit, emphasizing the company's dedication to delivering global excellence in real estate. primary objective of the visit was to explore collaboration opportunities between Devtraco Group and the Government of Guyana. In-depth discussions revolved around potential joint ventures and development projects that could significantly enhance the real estate sectors of both nations. This visit symbolized a bridge connecting the aspirations of Ghana and Guyana through real estate endeavors.





Minister Collin Croal praised Devtraco's dedication to excellence and expressed his optimism regarding outstanding development opportunities in Guyana. This visit signifies a pivotal moment in Devtraco's journey towards international prominence and excellence.



As part of the tour, Minister Collin Croal, Minister Kwame McCoy, and the Devtraco team also visited Nova, in Roman Ridge, Accra, a project on track for completion by year-end. minister's positive impressions of the Nova site reaffirmed Devtraco's commitment to delivering projects on time while maintaining the highest standards of quality.







Picture (from L-R): John Entsuah (CEO, Devtraco Group), Collin Croal (Minister of Housing and Water, Guyana), Alex Arkaah (COO/Head of Developments, Devtraco Group).

In conclusion, Minister Collin Croal's visit to Devtraco in Ghana underscores the company's commitment to international collaboration and the pursuit of excellence in real estate development. Devtraco Group, a distinguished African brand, is embarking on a remarkable journey towards global recognition and is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of real estate on a global scale. As we look ahead, the world eagerly anticipates the remarkable projects and collaborations that will emerge from this partnership.







Picture: Devtraco team on a tour of Nova with delegates from Guyana.