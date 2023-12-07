Elon Musk's Starlink operations are illegal in Ghana - NCA

File photo of the Starlink satelite

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has said satellite internet service, Starlink, was operating illegally in Ghana.

According to the Authority, it has neither licensed the operations of Starlink in Ghana nor type-approved any of their equipment.



"The attention of the National Communications Authority (NCA) has been drawn to the illegal sale of Starlink equipment and its operations in Ghana. We wish to inform the general public that the NCA has neither licensed the operations of Starlink in Ghana nor type-approved any of their equipment," part of the release read.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb Business, the National Communications Authority said the illegal operations of Starlink was in Section 3(1) of the Electronic Communications Act 2008, Act 775.



The Act states that "except as otherwise provided under this Act a person shall not operate a public electronic communications service or network or provide a voice telephony service without a license granted by the Authority.”

The NCA therefore warned Ghanaians to desist from doing business with Starlink.



