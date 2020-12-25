Embargo placed on new contracts, MoU’s surpassing GH¢2 million

Deptuy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide

An embargo on new contracts, appointments and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) has been placed by government for the 2020 transition period.

The move, government says is to ensure a seamless transition process following the general election.



According to the Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide, the embargo includes the signing of contracts for the provision of goods and services surpassing GH¢2 million.



Another embargo has also been placed on the signing of contracts for works surpassing GH¢5 million, MoUs, loan agreements and appointments of new management personnel.



Providing updates at a press briefing on the 2020 transitional plans, the deputy minister explained, “As part of efforts to ensure a seamless transition process, government has decided against entering into new contractual obligation of financial nature during the transition period,”

He added that Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has served notice to all ministers, their deputies, Council and Boards of public agencies and all allied state agencies not to enter any contractual agreement for the period.



“Should a critical need however arise, the express approval of the Office of the President shall be sought and obtained in writing before execution,” the minister added.



Meanwhile, a 15-member transition team has been constituted by President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following his re-election to serve a second term.



The team which began work on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 is chaired by Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.