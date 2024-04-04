Embrace expenditure reforms for effective public service delivery - Amin Adam to heads of covered entities

Dr Amin Adam with the heads of covered entities

Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has urged Heads of Covered Entities to embrace expenditure reforms to bolster public service delivery in the country.

He made the call during a workshop held on Thursday, April 4, 2024 for public sector leaders on PFM reforms on arrears prevention.



Addressing an audience comprised of key stakeholders from various government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Dr. Amin Adam emphasized the critical role of expenditure reforms in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of public service delivery.



"Our government is steadfast in its commitment to delivering high-quality services that meet the needs and expectations of the Ghanaian people," stated Dr. Amin Adam.



"To achieve this goal, it is imperative that we embrace comprehensive expenditure reforms that promote transparency, accountability, and prudent financial management," he stressed.



The Finance Minister outlined a series of measures aimed at optimizing expenditure processes and ensuring the judicious use of public funds.



These measures include stringent budgetary controls, enhanced monitoring mechanisms, and the enforcement of sanctions for non-compliance with regulatory standards.

Dr. Amin Adam underscored the importance of collaboration and collective action in driving meaningful change.



"Effective public service delivery requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders," he pointed.



The minister continued, "By working together to implement expenditure reforms, we can unlock efficiencies, streamline processes, and maximize the impact of every taxpayer's contribution."



Throughout the meeting, participants engaged in robust discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions focused on identifying challenges, exploring best practices, and charting a course for the implementation of expenditure reforms.



The Finance Minister finally encouraged heads of covered entities to leverage their expertise and resources to drive innovation and improvement in service delivery outcomes.



