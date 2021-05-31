Embrace technology – Otumfuo to accountants

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has charged accountants to improve their work by adapting to technology.

He noted, the change in the business environment calls for a new and easier way of working to avoid facing extinction.



“We need to be abreast with technology because the business environment is changing and we must learn to change with it. Technological advancement can improve the Accountant’s ability to reduce errors, interpret data effectively and efficiently, and thereby enhance decision making”



The Asantehene was speaking at the Accountants Conference.



The 5-day conference provided an opportunity for members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG) to deliberate on how to sustain and improve on the accountancy profession in the midst of COVID-19.

President of ICAG, Professor Williams Abayaawien Atuilik stressed the need to embrace technology to stay in business.



“COVID-19 is a living testimony of why we must embrace technology or die. As Chartered Accountants, we need to include the content of technological knowledge in our dealings. We have to digitize everything we do mindful of the destruction technology can bring about. This is why we are rolling out a post chartered diploma in cybersecurity for members to get a deeper orientation. “



The 2021 Accountants’ Conference was on the theme “Business Continuity and Sustainable Development: The Role of Technology”.