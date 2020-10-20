Emirates named ‘Outstanding Airline Company of the Year’ at the coveted Ghana Business Standard Awards

Emirates’ focus on meeting and exceeding customer expectations was recognized last night at the Ghana Business Standard Awards 2020 with the ‘Outstanding Airline Company of the Year’ accolade.

The airline was awarded for its outstanding commitment to remarkable business standards in its sector, demonstrating a high standard service delivery, competitiveness and innovation.



Emirates continues to be recognised and awarded for its operational excellence and exceptional products and services, both in the air and on the ground.



The event, held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel with the theme “Celebrating organizations committed to remarkable business standards geared towards sustainable growth,” brought together business and government leaders as well as industry professionals from across the Ghanaian business community.



Catherine Wesley, Emirates Country Manager for Ghana, received the award on behalf of the airline at the event. Wesley said, “We are honoured to receive the Outstanding Airline Company of the Year, and to be recognised in Ghana is a fantastic encouragement, especially during these unprecedented times. Our customer commitment is stronger than ever, and we are working hard so that customers not only fly better but also fly safer, ensuring they have the best experience possible across every touchpoint.”



As a global airline, Emirates is fully focused and committed to its network, and the airline is working hard to rebuild it to pre-pandemic levels in the coming months as more airports and cities reopen.

When it comes to health and hygiene, Emirates has spared no effort in reviewing and redesigning every step of the customer journey, from check-in to arrival to ensure the highest standards of hygiene in the skies. Measures include the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits to all customers at check in and protective barriers at each check-in desk, among numerous other measures on the ground.



Onboard, all Emirates cabin crew are fully kitted out in PPEs, lavatories are cleaned every 45 minutes, and all aircraft are deep cleaned in Dubai and go through enhanced cleaning and disinfection process after every trip. These are but a few precautionary measures Ghanaian passengers can expect.



Emirates was also the first airline to provide free cover on COVID-19 related medical expenses should a customer be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel while being away from home.



Emirates fleet of Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 wide-body aircraft also allow customers ample space on flights, regardless of cabin preferences.



Emirates continues to improve customer comfort as the world slowly begins to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. With its recent resumption to Ghana, Emirates is committed to providing the finest service to its cherished customers, all over the world.

