Emissions Levy: Ghanaians must resist this - Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Abas Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Abas Apaak, has urged the citizens to not accept the taxes being imposed on them by government.

Clement Apaak claims the introduction of new taxes is a ploy by the Akufo-Addo government to take more money from Ghanaians.



The MP was speaking on the back of the implementation of the emissions tax levy which took effect on Thursday, February 1, 2024. The Emissions Levy must be paid by all car owners in the amount specified in Act 1112's schedule.



The type of vehicle and engine capacity determine the amount of the tax. Motor vehicles, buses, and coaches up to 3000 cc must pay GH¢150 annually, while motorcycles and tricycles must pay GH¢75 annually. GH¢300 must be paid annually for motor vehicles, buses, coaches, and articulated lorries with a displacement greater than 3000 cc.



In a post shared via X, Dr. Apaak questioned the government's true intentions behind the emissions tax, stating, "This emissions levy or tax is only a ploy to take more money from Ghanaians."



He urged Ghanaians to resist what he perceives as unjustified taxes imposed by a government that, in his view, has contributed to the economic collapse and impoverishment of the citizens.



"Ghanaians must resist this and other unjustified taxes being imposed on us by a government that has collapsed our economy and impoverished Ghanaians."

He emphasized the need for transparency regarding the utilization of the funds generated from such a tax, pointing out the lack of a clear program of interventions and a dedicated fund for mitigating the effects of emissions.



"Have they shown us a programme of interventions the money will be used for and to mitigate the effects of emissions? Have they established a fund in which the emissions tax will be lodged into for such a purpose?" Dr. Apaak raised these critical questions, challenging the government to provide a comprehensive plan for the utilization of the revenue generated from the proposed emissions tax.



Below is the tweet:



