Emissions levy: Some of these taxes are problematic - Nana B

Nana B is the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, has asked the government to withdraw the Emission levy implementation starting on February 1, 2024.

According to him, even though it has become important for citizens to burden-share, the taxes are becoming too much.



“Yes, we understand the need for the government to raise revenue, but we also need to balance it with the sentiments of the people. I think this is not the right time. In as much, as a country, we want to stand by the government in times of this difficult era, when we want to raise revenue and make sure that the economy is back and in shape, some of these taxes for me are a bit problematic. That is why I’m saying that the government must withdraw this tax,” he was quoted by citinewsroom.com.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has said it will increase transport fares after implementing the Emissions levy that took effect on February 1, 2024.



Industrial relations officer for GPRTU, Abass Imoro, said his outfit met with the government to negotiate the terms of the levy but their concerns were ignored.



He however noted that since the concerns have not been taken into consideration, his outfit will increase fares to accommodate the new taxes.



“We were not part of the discussions before they came out with it [the levy]. We spotted it in the budget and we raised issues with it, our suggestions were not taken and we petitioned Parliament and we have not had any response yet.

“We had a meeting with the Transport and Finance Ministers and said that there was something wrong with the levy that we felt was not proper and the finance minister promised to do something about it, only for us to hear that the levy has taken effect today [February 1],” he said.



SSD/OGB



Watch a recap of business stories below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel