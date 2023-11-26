Employment ministry launches Micro Data Dissemination Policy

Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah

Source: GNA

The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) has launched a Micro Data Dissemination Policy (MDDP) on how data on labour-related issues will be published and accessed by stakeholders and users.

It is also to protect the confidentiality of those from whom the data would be collected.



The data will be used by the Government, other Ministries, Departments and Agencies, policymakers, academic institutions, international and donor partners, employers and job seekers.



Developed by the Research, Statistics and Information Management (RSIM) Directorate of the ministry, the MDDP seeks to formalise data sharing and availability.



Mr Kizito Ballans, Chief Director, MELR, in an address delivered on his behalf, during the launch, said the MDDP would facilitate data collection, analysis, sharing, and reporting on employment and labour issues.



Mrs Rhonda Gavor, Director of Human Resources of the Ministry, delivered the address on his behalf.



The policy is the outcome of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry and the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) to collaborate in the production and use of employment and labour statistics in the country.

“These statistics will be used for observing policy implementation and decision-making relating to labour market outcomes,” he said.



The policy covers both administrative data and surveys.



The Chief Director noted that the MDDP would strengthen the existing bond between the Ministry, its Departments, Agencies and the GSS, in the sharing of data, knowledge, and experiences and encourage effective and efficient dissemination of data among them.



The policy would also ensure increased usage of data across all sectors, as well as create a single source of verification for all internal data.



It would also encourage feedback from internal and external stakeholders, he added.



He commended the Ghana Statistical Service for the effective collaboration in putting the data together.