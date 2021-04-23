Energy Minister inspects progress of work at Pokuase BSP

Energy Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) will from May 10, next month begin the tie-in of the 330 kilovolt Aboadze-Volta Transmission Line to the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) to allow the inflow of power to the GRIDCo transformers.

The power will then be stepped down by GRIDCo transformers and subsequently reduced to reasonable voltage by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for onward distribution to homes.



The tie-in process will last for a week therefore, ECG will cut power supply to some communities in the northern parts of Accra, to enable the engineers do the break-in.



In view of that, GRIDCo is collaborating with the ECG and other stakeholders, to plan a Load shedding time table for communities in Accra during the period.



Mr William Amuna, the Technical Controller of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), made the disclosure in a media interview on Tuesday, when Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Energy, led a delegation to inspect the progress of work of the Pokuase BSP.



The Energy Minister was accompanied by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Mr Jonathan Amoako Baah, the CEO of GRIDCo, Mr Eson Benjamin, the CEO of MiDA, Mr Munesu Dizamuhupe, the Project Manager of SMEC, Mr Ebenezer Amankwaah, Corporate Communications Officer for GRIDCo and other officials from ECG and Volta River Authority.



The Pokuase BSP can hold 580 MVA, which is largest in West Africa and is over 95 per cent complete.

It is expected to be completed by the end of July or August this year, and would distribute power to about 350,000 existing ECG customer, especially residents of Kwabenya, Ofankor, Legon, Nsawam, and Anyah.



Mr Amuna said the completion of the project would ensure sufficient power supply, to boost their business operations and domestic purpose and minimize the intermittent power outages.



The US$60 million project is being funded by the United States Government through its Agency, the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), and being implemented by MiDA on behalf of the government of Ghana.



Elecnor SA Ghana is the contractors for the project while SMEC, a member of Surbana Jurong Group is the supervising engineers.



Mr Jonathan Amoako-Baah, the Chief Executive Officer for GRIDCo, said the Pokuase BSP was fifth in Accra and when completed would reduce the power load on the existing power substations and ensure efficient supply of electricity.



He said the Greater Accra Region required an excess of 800 megawatts of power due to population growth and consumed about 25 per cent of the entire power generated in Ghana.

Mr Amoako Baah said the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the May 31 deadline for completion, because the equipment and other essential items needed for the project delayed.



The Pokuase BSP is made up of the Control Buildings for GRIDCo and the ECG, drainage systems, installation of four transformers, fencing, gantries, Switchgears and storage yards.



Currently, he said, cables were being laid and some equipment would be commissioned soon.



He noted that the completion of the project would also lead to a significant reduction in technical losses in the GRIDCo transmission system, while the ECG's power distribution would contribute towards improving the financial viability of the company.



The project started in April 2019 and is being financed under the Millennium Challenge Corporation Power Compact, which Ghana received US$308 million.