Energy Minister intervenes in rift between VRA, NEDCo Senior Staff and MD

Mon, 13 Feb 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has given the strongest assurance of resolving the impasse between the Senior Staff Association of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) and the Volta River Authority (VRA) and their Managing Director.

He made this known after he met with the Association to listen to their grievances.

The Minister urged the Senior Staff members to let cool heads prevail and to approach their issues with a great deal of objectivity, devoid of emotional sentiments.

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh reiterated his commitment “to ensuring the resolution of all intra and inter-organizational conflicts within the sector, as we work together to ensure maximum productivity.

Read his statement below after the meeting

Yesterday, I met with the Senior Staff Association of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) and the Volta River Authority (VRA) over the current impasse between them and the Managing Director of NEDCo.

After listening to submissions from the joint delegation, I urged them to let cool heads prevail and to approach their issues with a great deal of objectivity, devoid of emotional sentiments. I further asked them to put their concerns in writing, so that, the necessary interventions could be made. I look forward to subsequently engaging all stakeholders around the table, in order to get to the bottom of this matter.

As sector Minister, I remain committed to ensuring the resolution of all intra and inter-organizational conflicts within the sector, as we work together to ensure maximum productivity.

