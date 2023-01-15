0
Energy Minister leads sector delegation at 13th session of IRENA Assembly in Abu Dhabi

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Energy Minister NAPO121212 Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Sun, 15 Jan 2023 Source: Energy Ministry

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is leading an energy sector delegation at the 13th session of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The platform brings together Heads of State, Ministers and energy decision-makers among its membership and states-in-accession, as well as, multilateral organizations, global stakeholders and private sector players.

Ghana will use this opportunity to seek strategic private-sector partnership pursuant to efforts at scaling up the penetration of renewable energy in its generation mix by 2030.

The Ghanaian delegation will also participate in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023, where President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver a statement relating to energy, technology and climate change.

Ghana’s energy security in the overarching context of fully optimizing energy resources at its disposal remains the top most priority of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and therefore using every opportunity, locally and internationally to deepen the frontiers of these efforts.

Source: Energy Ministry
