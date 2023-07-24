Energy Minister makes a case for Africa as he meets Mayor of Houston

The Energy Minister (right) speaking to Sylvester Turner (left)

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh ( NAPO) has argued that Africa’s present population structure, a growing population with a lot of youthful, trainable persons present an opportunity for the United States of America to make significant investments that can take the continent out of its economic challenges.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh made the appeal to the USA through the Mayor of Houston, Texas, Sylvester Turner who is in the country with a trade and investment delegation from his city.



“Historically, the United States has played key roles in investing infrastructure and technology in places like post-war Japan and Germany. On the back of this, I expressed the fact that as a continent with huge mineral wealth and a youthful, growing population that is trainable and willing to work, Africa can and should benefit from the sort of investment from places like the USA that can help lift her out of the doldrums,” Dr. Opoku Prempeh said after meeting with the Mayor with energy sector experts.



Dr. Opoku Prempeh also detailed President Akufo-Addo’s unprecedented interventions in education and skills training that will enable Ghanaians to benefit from investments from US investors.

"I further highlighted the work that President Akufo-Addo’s government has done over the past six years in opening up access to education and skills training as a critical base for leveraging on the opportunities that investment will provide,” he stressed.



The Energy Minister has been leading Ghana’s energy sector transformation since the election of President Akufo-Addo for a second term. He has been acknowledged for his work in providing great leadership as Ghana seeks to consolidate its successes in the energy sector.