Energy Minister swears in Herbert Krapa as new ECG board chairman

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and new ECG board Chair, Herbert Krapa

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh on Thursday April 4, 2024 sworn in newly appointed Board Chairman of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Herbert Krapa.

Krapa who took the oath of office and the oath of secrecy as administered by the Energy Minister was nominated by the President to serve in the role after Keli Gadzekpo resigned as ECG Board Chair on March 26, 2024 citing personal reasons.



The appointment of Herbert Krapa, according to the sector minister sends the clearest indication of the President’s renewed interest in the affairs of the company and need for a commensurate culture of accountability, professionalism, and innovation within the ECG.



“We are all privy to the challenges that have plagued the company almost making it for some, not even fit for purpose. However, for some of us including, most importantly, the President of the Republic, we believe we must continue on a path of ensuring that the company lives up to its billing” the Minister said.



“I urge you, Chairman, to reflect deeply on the trust and expectations placed upon you by the President of the Republic. Your foremost duty is to justify this confidence through your actions and leadership. You are acutely aware of the vexed matters and therefore have no doubt that, you will, with the necessary support, stem the tide,” Opoku Prempeh added.

Herbert Krapa who is also a Deputy Minister for Energy assured of his unwavering commitment to lead the company with integrity, transparency, and a relentless focus on delivering value to the Ghanaian people.



“His Excellency the President has given a very unequivocal indication of his resolve to ensure an ECG that will be formidable to keep the lights on and I am determined to actualize this vision of the President, of course with the support of my Minister” he stated.



