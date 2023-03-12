0
Energy Minister to speak on Ghana's near-term opportunities at NAEPEC 2023

Sun, 12 Mar 2023 Source: Kofi Abrefa, Contributor

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh continues to leave no stone unturned at positioning Ghana’s energy sector positively in the eyes of the international investor community.

He is thus, participating for the first time in the North Africa & Europe Energy & Hydrogen Exhibition & Conference (NAEPEC) at the Fira Barcelona, Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain from 13-17 March 2023.

Dr. Prempeh will be speaking on Monday March 13 as a keynote speaker on Ghana’s energy sector initiatives, the global energy transition and opportunities available in Ghana’s near–team initiatives and projects.

The Manhyia South lawmaker is expected to put the spotlight on Ghana’s oil and gas prospects especially as Ghana’s energy transition framework provides for the use natural gas as transition fuel.

The Minister who will participate in panel discussions is also expected to highlight Ghana’s green energy prospects in the context of the transition and state quite clearly Ghana’s pathway to net zero within the century.

