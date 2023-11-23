Energy Minister underscores need to develop capacities of local service providers

Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh

The Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has underscored the need to develop the capacities of local service providers.

He is of the view that developing their capabilities will enable them to offer products and services that meet quality standards in the oil and gas industry.



Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh was speaking at the Local Content Conference in Takoradi on November 22, 2023.



He further indicated that the Akufo-Addo government’s policy interventions are thoroughly being pursued to ensure that the participation levels of indigenous Ghanaian businesses and Ghanaians in the upstream petroleum sector are enhanced.



The minister was confident that Ghana would achieve greater heights of local content maximization.

Read his statement below:



