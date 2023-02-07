Energy Ministry replies Mahama over 'wasted years' comment

Oil and gas exploration in Ghana

A tweet made by former president John Dramani Mahama on February 7, 2023, has compelled the Energy ministry to respond with a statement titled "Ghana's oil producing profile under President Akufo-Addo unassailable".

In the statement, the ministry makes a list of projects the Nana-Addo administration has embarked on in the oil sector.



According to the Ministry, "under the Akufo-Addo presidency, Ghana has seen an unprecedented oil well drilling success rate from all exploration wells drilled from 2017 to date."



It added that "out of seven exploration wells drilled during the period, six of them were successful resulting in 7 discoveries."



John Dramani Mahama had accused the Akufo-Addo-led government of their lack of efforts aimed at increasing the country's oil production in the upstream sector over the last seven years.



According to him, greed and ineptitude against national interest have engulfed the current government which has resulted in the lack of development in the oil and gas sector.

In a tweet posted on February 6, 2023, John Mahama said described the development as 'wasted years' despite his [NDC] administration handing over two new oil fields [TEN and Sankofa] to the Akufo-Addo government in 2017.



“Wasted years! We bequeathed to the Akufo-Addo government two new oil fields, TEN and Sankofa. Greed and ineptitude as against national interest mean a sad reality of no additional production activity in our upstream oil sector in the last 7 years,” John Mahama wrote.



"On the back of the available evidence, the Ministry wishes to state unequivocally, that the former President's assertion cannot be supported by the available facts and therefore must be treated with the utmost contempt it deserves," the Energy Ministry added.







