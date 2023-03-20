2
Business

Energy Ministry runs on prepaid meters - Reports on ECG disconnection false - Kofi Abrefa.

Kofi Abrefa Communications Specialist at the Ministry, Kofi Abrefa

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Energy says it has noted reports that it has suffered a disconnection exercise from its agency, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) over unpaid electricity bills last Tuesday.

The Ministry describes the report as wrong as the whole facility runs on prepaid meters.

Speaking on the matter, Communications Specialist at the Ministry, Kofi Abrefa Afena said, at no point has the Ministry been disconnected from the grid. “The Ministry only had prepaid payment challenges and therefore called the ECG to intervene," he said

He continued “The Ministry of Energy as the supervising agency of the ECG will support ECG in recovering all its moneys accruing from energy sold to consumers.

The Ministry will lead by example in paying for its energy consumed"

The Ministry according to Kofi Abrefa urges all and sundry to pay for their energy consumed to enable ECG and NEDCo provide essential services to consumers.

