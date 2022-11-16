0
Ensure citizens have access to energy, it's their fundamental right - Napo to African leaders

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Energy Minister NAPO121212 Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has entreated African governments to ensure that its citizens enjoy a reliable power supply.

According to him, having access to energy was not a luxury but a fundamental human right of the citizens that needs to be enjoyed.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh stressed that it was necessary for the continent to provide affordable energy to all.

Speaking at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt, he said, “Energy is not a luxury but a right, a fundamental right and so governments must work to ensure that the whole population has access to energy to develop socio-economically.”

He called for the usage of green energy on the continent and urged all to desist from polluting the environment.





ESA/FNOQ

