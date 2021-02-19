Environment minister-designate addresses ban on plastics

The Minister-designate for Environment Science and Technology, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie has said he is currently not in the position to determine whether he will declare an outright ban on the importation, distribution, and usage of plastic as a minister.

Asked during his vetting if he will ban plastic usage as a Minister, Dr. Afriyie told Parliament’s Appointment Committee that there exists a need for the country to manage the usage of plastic.



He, however, states that he needs to first assume office and acquire details around the matter before he can decide on an outright ban or otherwise.



“As a new minister entering the scientific arena, I have to immerses myself and listen to all the conversation and arguments and whatnot, the scientific basis and the economic basis pertaining to our situation before one can make any pronouncement. What I know is that we can certainly lessen our dependency on plastics,” the nominee stated.

Several African countries have so far either outrightly banned the usage of plastics whiles some have also passed legislation to manage plastic usage.



Dr Afriyie in his address to the Committee outlined that Ghana will learn from countries with strong legislation on plastic usage and management in dealing with its situation.



