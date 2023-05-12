Europeans will use Africa as dumping site for unused cars if care is not taken - Director

File photo of imported cars

The Deputy Director in charge of Nuclear and Alternative Energy at the Ministry of Energy, Dr. Robert Sogbadji, says Ghana has to be cautious about its energy transition agenda in order to safeguard the jobs of persons in the energy sector.

He asked the government to invest in training more young people within the Oil and Gas sector to explore various opportunities within the space.



“The energy transition has its own negative effects and benefits. There will be issues with the oil and gas sector if we don’t transition well. We need to train people within that space. We are doing that to minimize the effect. Human resources can be greatly affected.



“If we don’t take care, Europeans will use here as their dumping sites for their unused cars. So, all these are things we need to be careful about,” he was quoted by myjoyonline.com.



However, stakeholders in the energy sector have posited that Ghana is not exactly positioned for an energy transition yet.

According to them, this is because some parts of the country still do not have access to energy.



Therefore, there is a need to focus more on achieving 100% access for almost every Ghanaian.



SSD/DA