Exchange Rate: Outlook of Ghana’s cedi against foreign currencies as of May 18

The Pound Sterling is not stable today

On the interbank board today May 18, 2021, the Ghana Cedi trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7276 and a selling price of 5.7334 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7278 and a selling price of 5.7336.

It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 8.0886 and a selling price of 8.0972 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0722 and a selling price of 8.0809.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9585 and a selling price of 6.9654 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.9516 and a selling price of 6.9585.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4058 and a selling price of 0.4062 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4058 and a selling price of 0.4062.

Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.6604 and a selling price of 71.6848 s compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.6579 and a selling price of 71.6614.



And the CFA is trading at a buying price of 94.1736 and a selling price of 94.2670 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 94.2670 and a selling price of 94.3606.