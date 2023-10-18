Expanding local industries critical to job creation - AGI

Seth Twum Akwaboah is CEO of AGI

Source: GNA

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has noted the need to consolidate the gains made in the micro economic environment over the last two quarters of the year for growth and expansion of local industries in the coming year.

“We have done a lot of advocacy on your behalf and we are working with government to see how best we can increase the local supply chain as key decision point to halt importation.”



Mr. Seth Akwaboah, the Chief Executive Officer of the AGI said, the daunting business environment witnessed by employers, the global economic meltdown and the Russian/Ukraine War notwithstanding, had shown the resilience of local businesses to survive and retain employees, which called for greater capacity of the local supply chain.



Mr. Akwaboah, was speaking at the 20th Western and Central Regional Annual General Meeting on the Theme: “Harnessing Public Private Partnership for Local Level Development.”



The CEO said sourcing locally of most commodities should be the way to go in the quest to properly industrialize.



Mr. Akwaboah expressed worry at the numerous substandard goods in the Ghanaian market and its associated safety issues for the consumer and called on the Standard Authority and other Regulatory agencies to step up surveillance to save the lives of Ghanaians.



Mr. J. C. Garbrah, the Western Regional Chairperson of the AGI noted how the Regions under his watch had witnessed profound transformation.

However, he noted that the myriad of disruptions in the global markets had revealed the urgent need for innovation and collaborative strategies to navigate.



Mr. Garbrah added that the turbulent times had brought to the fore Private Public partnership in accelerating sustainable industrial development in the Western Region.



He said, by fostering collaboration, it could help harness the region’s rich potential and work towards solutions that buffer against economic uncertainties and bolster competitive edge in the global environment.



Mr. Abdul Mumin Issah, the Sekondi- Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive Officer mentioned some capital-intensive projects, including the construction of a modern bus terminal, truck transit park among other projects that called for Partnership to execute.



He said, the African Development Bank and the World Bank were also assisting the Assembly to undertake some projects in the interest of the citizens of the metropolitan area.